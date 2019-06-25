Malik Hornsby , a 4-star quarterback from Missouri City, TX, committed to play football at North Carolina on May 15. Forty-one days later, he has decommitted from the Tar Heels and re-opened his recruitment, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

One of the main reasons Hornsby originally picked UNC was because of his relationship with assistant coach Tim Brewster, whom he started getting to know when Brewster was at Texas A&M, which was his previous stop before agreeing to work with Mack Brown last winter.

UNC still has a quarterback committed for the class of 2020, as 3-star prospect Jacolby Criswell committed in early June.

With Hornsby’s decision, UNC’s class of 2020 now has 18 committed prospects. It began the day rated the No. 8 class nationally, but it’s uncertain what this decision will do to its overall ranking.