TarHeelIllustrated.com

Mallard Creek class of 2021 athlete Coleman Jeffcoat took an unofficial visit to North Carolina this past Saturday, a trip that went as well as he hoped. “The visit was great,” the 6-3, 205 pounder told THI. “I was mostly with Coach (Lonnie) Galloway, Coach (Tim) Brewster, Coach (Dre) Bly, Coach (Tommy) Thigpen and Coach Mack Brown all throughout the trip.” What was the message the new staff presented to him during the entirety of the visit? “The new coaches are great they’re really bringing talent back to UNC and I think they will be very good,” he said.

So far Jeffcoat has yet to pick up any scholarship offers, but it’s likely the offers will begin coming in at some point in the next few months. In addition to UNC, N.C. State is also in regular contact with him. “They said when they get the chance to get me one they will,” Jeffcoat said. “I think it very probable their staff really like me and my family and I’m creating a great bond with them, especially coach Thigpen, coach Mack Brown and wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway.” THI caught up Jeffcoat to talk more about his UNC visit. Here is the rest of the interview:



THI: What are your current thoughts on the North Carolina football program as it heads into a new direction? Jeffcoat: “The program is just getting better, they’re getting a new weight room and locker room, they’re really changing the program around.”

THI: What did coach Galloway and the other coaches say they liked best about you as a wide receiver and being an in-state prospect at that? Jeffcoat: “They like that I’m very young and can really play as well as me being very athletic and can play on the outside or inside.”

THI: Aside from UNC, what other schools are you hoping to checkout this spring? Jeffcoat: “NC State, Florida, Coastal Carolina, UNC-Charlotte, Virginia, South Carolina and Wake Forest.”

