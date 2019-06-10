Mallard Creek WR's Fourth Visit Is A Fun One
North Carolina hosted a group of prospects for its second day of summer camp Sunday, including class of 2021 wide receiver Coleman Jeffcoat of Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, NC.Jeffcoat to...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news