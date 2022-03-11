Manek Minces UVA's Defense

NEW YORK, NY – The Brady Manek train got going early Thursday night, and his North Carolina teammates hopped on board for the eventful and prosperous ride.

Manek seemingly toyed with the ACC’s top defensive program over the last decade, scoring in multiple ways as the Tar Heels cruised to a 63-43 victory over Virginia in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament at Barclays Center.

For some reason, Virginia left Manek open early, opting to double-down hard on UNC big man Armando Bacot. It was a reasonable game plan given that Bacot ripped apart the Cavaliers for 29 points and 22 rebounds in Carolina’s 16-point win over UVA in January.

But by doing so, Manek was often unguarded or lightly gaurded, and with his skill at finding seams, creases, and spots getting open, the Wahoos had a tough time adjusting. And when they more emphasized stopping the 6-foot-9 sharpshooter, he simply put the ball on the floor and created his own buckets.

“Yeah, I was making shots but they were finding me on back cuts, picking and popping, just getting to an open spot,” Manek said. “Caleb (Love), RJ (Davis), Leaky (Black), even Armando hit me with a back door pass and just everybody playing well, playing together, playing tough.”

Manek scored 11 of UNC’s first 21 points on the strength of a strong put-back layup and a trio of three-pointers. Then he scored 11 points over the final 8:43 of the half. The prettiest basket came on a left baseline drive with a few seconds remaining for a 33-13 Carolina (24-8) halftime lead. He got to the rim and converted just before the horn sounded.

Manek’s emotion after he scored and scored and scored had an effect on the Wahoos, but also infused his teammates and himself. He has shown more exuberance of late, and has opened up more about being a part of Carolina basketball.