Manek's Time Waiting In Locker Room Was 'Pretty Stressful'

CHAPEL HILL – Imagine for a moment what must have been Brady Manek’s experience for the one hour and 12 minutes he was in the locker room while his teammates remained on the court trying to win the most important basketball game of their lives.

North Carolina’s most prolific scorer over the past few weeks, and certainly the hottest player in the early days of the NCAA Tournament, Manek was on a roll and so were the Tar Heels.

But when his left elbow raised high and swung back hitting Jeremy Sochan in the head, Manek’s time in that game was over. After a few minutes of reviewing the film, the officials charged Manek with a flagrant 2 foul, and he was ejected from the game. He knew it was coming.

“Yeah, I think so,” Manek said during a press conference at the Smith Center on Tuesday afternoon. “Any time something like that happens above the shoulders, it gives you that stress right then and there. It was one of those things.”

It didn’t seem like a seismic shift in the game would occur as a result. In fact, the incident and the 6-foot-9 Oklahoman’s ejection at the time was likely going to be a footnote in most postgame write-ups and reports.

But as UNC’s 25-point lead it had when Manek was banished to the locker room with 10:08 remaining whittled away, the call loomed larger. And as the Tar Heels lost Caleb Love to fouls with 6:15 left in regulation and ultimately lost the lead entirely, the stress meter for everyone in the program and fan base was at an all-time high. And then there was Manek’s stress.

“Definitely up there,” he said. “Especially with the lead we had and not being able to have anything to do with holding that lead and finishing the game out.”