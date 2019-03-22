COLUMBUS, OH – It may not have been by design, but Sterling Manley is getting his home game after all.

North Carolina has long had a tradition in which the Tar Heels usually play homes games near where each player is from at least once during their careers.

It was a tradition started by Dean Smith and often upheld by Roy Williams, though with increased ACC schedules to where it was 18 games this season and moves to 20 next year, opportunities to play enough road games aren’t as great, making it more difficult to keep the practice alive.

So, when the NCAA unveiled the 68-team field for this year’s tournament, Manley was a bit more excited about the prospect of the Tar Heels heading to Columbus than his teammates. This is home, or at least it’s not too far from Pickerington, OH. In fact, Manley’s hometown rests in the Columbus suburbs, just 17 miles from downtown.

“They said ‘North Carolina’ and we all said “Yeaahhh, lets get it, lets go,’” Manley said, Thursday at Nationwide Arena. “Then when they showed the bracket Columbus was the first spot, and I was like and we got hype and Coach (Williams) was like, ‘Go home, big fella, go home.’”

Manley was an important part of North Carolina’s rotation through the first 12 games of the season, playing double-figure minutes in eight games, including 13 versus Davidson on Dec. 29. That was the last time the 7-foot sophomore got onto the court until he played a single minute in a win at Clemson three weeks ago.