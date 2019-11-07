North Carolina’s second bye week of the season comes at a really good time for the Tar Heels.

In the three games since the last open date, UNC has played a six-overtime game at Virginia Tech that it lost, won on an interception at the goal line with 13 seconds left at home against Duke, and failed to convert a fourth-down play in Virginia territory to end hopes of defeating the Cavaliers in a wild 38-31 loss.

On top of the thrillers over the first six games, which includes five more affairs that went down to the wire, a second time to exhale is absolutely in need, even though their leaders say the down-to-the-wire games seemingly every week aren’t taking a toll.

“We’re definitely a team that can handle that,” senior offensive tackle Charlie Heck said. “We’ve been handling it well this entire season.”

The break allows the Heels to reset themselves and gear up for the final push of the season that comprises three games against teams they can beat, but two of whom likely will be a struggle to defeat. Expect more of the same next Thursday at Pittsburgh and two days after Thanksgiving in Raleigh at N.C. State.

At 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the ACC, the Tar Heels need to find two more wins to reach their goal of playing in a bowl game. Carolina fans can probably check the Mercer box, as it’s highly unlikely Carolina will lose to an FCS team with a 4-5 overall mark.