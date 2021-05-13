Mark Mitchell.entered last winter's high school season with a rare daily double that only a few players in the country can claim. He was the best player and starred on the best team in his state.

Neither Mitchell or Bishop Miege disappointed. His squad went 22-1 and won the state championship. Mitchell also took home some hardware of his own in the forms of both the Kansas City and Kansas Player of the Year.

Mitchell won the awards despite missing six games with a dislocated right elbow in the middle of the season.



