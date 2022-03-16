Marquette's Familiarity With Heels Could Be An Advantage

************************************************************************************** NCAA Tournament Flash Sale: Get THI for 1 year for just $22, which is $1.83 a month!!! Offer: Pay just $22.00 for the first year of an annual subscription Promo Code: TARHEELS22 Offer valid through 3.17.2022 New users can use this link that will auto fill the code: SIGN-UP FOR THI HERE!!!! ***************************************************************************************



FORT WORTH, TX – One of the intriguing things about many matchups in the NCAA Tournament is how teams are usually unfamiliar with each other. Other than watching film for a couple of days, they just don’t know their opponent all that well. But that’s not exactly the case for Marquette. Two Golden Eagles players know quite a bit about North Carolina, as the teams prepare for their meeting Thursday in the first round of the East Region at Dickies Arena. First, Marquette beat the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill last season. And while most of that team is gone, as just three players returned from its roster, one of the best players in that game is still with the Golden Eagles. And Greg Elliott has a handle on what the Heels are all about. He can take something from last year’s game and apply it to Thursday’s battle between the No. 8 seed Tar Heels (24-9) and No. 9 seed Golden Eagles (19-12). “It was really just knowing about their personnel, mainly,” Elliott said Wednesday, in Marquette’s press conference in advance of the first round. “Usually you come to the tournament, you have no basis on who you're getting ready to play. “I got the chance to play against a couple of those guys, so I know what they like to do, how aggressive they are in the way they guard. So, I know what shots will be available for me and my teammates, and I made sure we knew about that.”

Teammates at Oklahoma, Brady Manek (35) and Kur Kuath (52), will face each other Thursday. (USA Today)