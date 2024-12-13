Marshall Transfer Henderson Talks Recruitment, Development, and UNC

*Editor's Note: The interview was conducted before Bill Belichick was named UNC head coach.

Since the transfer portal opened Monday, North Carolina has seen double digit entrants from its roster. And whilebefore and after finalizing a deal with Bill Belichick as its head coach, the staff has been working in the portal, scouting for potential transfers.

Earlier this week, UNC extended an offer to Marshall defensive back Jacobie Henderson. A Charlotte native, Henderson spent three seasons with the Herd, earning All-Sun Belt Third Team honors in 2024 thanks to 50 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and two interceptions.

His PFF grade of 72.4, including 75.7 for coverage, were career-highs, along with his 799 snaps played.

Henderson, who is the cousin of Green Bay Packer cornerback Jaire Alexander and has two years of eligibility remaining, has tallied 73 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, and two interceptions across 28 career games.

We spoke with Henderson regarding his recruitment and his view of North Carolina as an in-state prospect.



