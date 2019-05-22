Ty Lawson, or rather “Dennis The Menace,” as Roy Williams often called him, grew up during his three seasons at North Carolina.

Lawson’s personal maturity and his basketball game locked arms and went from talented kid to dominating young man. He was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2009 over his better known teammate Tyler Hansbrough, and recorded an NCAA-record eight steals in the national championship game – seven in the first half – when the Tar Heels clobbered Michigan State to take home to title.

It was a crowning moment for Lawson and a bunch of Heels who endured an embarrassing exit to the 2008 Final Four, a game they lost by 18 points to Kansas after opening with a 40-12 deficit. Lawson and his teammates refused to forget how that felt, and it fueled them for the next 12 months.

“Last year, it was just tough,” Lawson said the day before the 209 championship game. “I mean, because of how we lost. But we fought back, so I think that was good for us, the way we fought back and showed real heart. That's what's driven us the whole summer.

“That's why I put up shots and late nights and things like that, to get back to this spot because I want things like that to happen again. All of us have worked so hard all season to get back to the position we're in right now.”

Lawson averaged 16.6 points and 6.6 assists per game that season, shooting 56.8 percent from the field, including 40.3 percent from 3-point range. In addition to winning the ACC’s top honor, he was a consensus All-American, the South Regional MOP in 2009 and won the Bob Cousy Award that season, which goes out to the top point guard in the nation.