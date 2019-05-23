Move over O.J. Simpson, Don McCauley just broke your record.

That’s what much of the 1970 football season ended up being about for North Carolina.

McCauley broke Simpson’s single season rushing mark by running for 1,720 yards, a number that remains the second highest single-season total in ACC history, and it came in an 11-game season.

It was an important accomplishment for several reasons, including that it helped nudge Carolina football back onto the national radar for the first time since the Charlie “Choo Choo” Justice era, some 20 years earlier.

“We ran the ball a lot with Coach Dooley, and my senior year I think I ran it around 30 times a game,” McCauley said a few years ago. “So, if you run it that much you’re going to get the numbers.”

More than that, however, McCauley is most proud of what the program did while he was there.

“We accomplished a lot by helping to turn around the program,” he said. “Coach (Bill) Dooley came over from the SEC and wanted to change football at Carolina and he did. We were a part of that and it’s always been special to me looking back.”