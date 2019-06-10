News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-10 15:52:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Massive 4-Star 2019 UVA Commit Camps At UNC

Ckxzxgfzfagvnqfowqr0
Although committed to Virginia and listed as a class of 2019 prospect, Jeffrey M'Ba discusses his camp experience at UNC. (Rivals.com)
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Jeffrey M’Ba, a 6-foot-6, 311-pound defensive tackle from St. Thomas More High School in Oakdale, CT, might be the most interesting prospect that will visit Chapel Hill this week as camp season is ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}