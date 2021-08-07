Matas Buzelis Discusses Getting Offer From North Carolina
Hubert Davis has been a very busy man the past few days. The North Carolina Head Coach issued scholarship offers to three players in the 2023 class Wednesday and Thursday. After reaching out to Mac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news