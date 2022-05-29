LOUISVILLE, KY - Matas Buzelis could be defined as an all-around complete basketball player.

The nation's sixth-ranked player had a major impact in a pair of Saturday wins on the opening day of the EYBL session at the Kentucky Expo Center

The 6-foot-9 perimeter had 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting, fur assists, and two rebounds in a 71-52 win over the Georgia Stars. He followed that up later in the night with 14 points and 5 boards in a comfortable 87-76 defeat of Team CP3 in what was supposed to be one of the top games of the day. Buzelis hit a pair of three's in the effort.