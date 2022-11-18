CHAPEL HILL – Saturday’s contest versus Georgia Tech isn’t a trap game for North Carolina, as some are saying, it’s actually a maturity game. A trap game only exists if the favored team allows it. And given what UNC is playing for, and where it has come from, pulling a no-show versus the 4-6 Yellow Jackets with an interim coach doesn’t seem likely. At least that’s the vibe emanating from the Kenan Football Center this week. Carolina clinched the ACC Coastal Division championship with a 36-34 victory at Wake Forest last Saturday night. It was the Tar Heels’ sixth consecutive win, and improved their ACC record to 6-0, assuring them a date with Clemson in the conference title game in Charlotte on December 3. Prolific UNC receiver Josh Downs said afterward he could finally think about Clemson, and ay it out loud. So, he did. Yet, that game was still three weeks away at the time, so when did Downs stop thinking about the Tigers?

“Probably Monday when we started watching the tape on Georgia Tech,” he said after practice Wednesday morning. “That’s when I put that behind me and when I got to focus on this week.” The team did as well, and according to senior tight end Kamari Morales, it really wasn’t hard. “Coming into this season, my goal was to make it to the conference championship, and we’ve done that,” he said Tuesday evening at the Kenan Football Center. “But this is just the beginning. We have an opportunity to win 11 games in the regular season, and then go on and have an opportunity to win a conference championship, and who knows, if something crazy happens we’re in the playoffs.” Well, first things first for a program still very much in the development phase of Mack Brown’s rebuilding project. But this is a juncture in the process where it’s time North Carolina (9-1 overall, No. 13 in the CFP rankings) shows it can handle prosperity. It hasn’t really done that much in nearly four years under Brown Part II, so this week could reveal an awful lot about where the program is in its attempted ascent. The culture appears quite strong. Brown says this is a player-led team, and player-led teams usually avoid “trap games,” which is why this is a maturity game. Call it a culture game, too. The Tar Heels celebrated their first division title in seven years Saturday night, so what now?

UNC Coach Mack Brown says he will learn a lot about his team's maturity this week. (Brandon peay/THI)