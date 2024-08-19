PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball

Maui Invitational Field Set: Tar Heels Open Against Dayton

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites.
According to a report by CBS college basketball writer Jon Rothstein, the Maui Invitational field has been set.

North Carolina is one of the eight schools participating, and the Tar Heels are slated to open play against Dayton on November 25. Also on UNC’s side of the bracket are Auburn and Iowa State, meaning the Heels will face either the Tigers or Cyclones in their second game in the event.

The other half of the bracket pits Memphis against UConn, and Michigan State versus Colorado. UNC will face one of those four teams on November 27, the final day of the tournament.

The 41st annual Maui Invitational runs from November 25–27 at the Lahaina Civic Center. Last year, it was held in Honolulu at the University of Hawaii’s arena because of the wildfires earlier in the year that ravaged much of Maui.

The last time Carolina played in the tournament it was held in Asheville, NC, because of Covid restrictions preventing it be hosted in Hawaii. UNC lost to Texas, 69-67, in the championship game.

Seven of the eight teams in this year’s field played in the NCAA Tournament last spring, with UConn winning a second consecutive national championship. In addition, UNC has won three national championships this century with five title game appearances, and Michigan State has won one title with two championship game appearances. Memphis played in the 2008 title game, and Auburn reached the Final Four in 2019.

The Tar Heels are tied for the second most appearances in the event with eight, as November will be their ninth. UNC has won it four times, second to Duke, which has won it five times. UNC’s other Maui appearances:

2016: Champions

2012: Third place

2008: Champions

2004: Champions

1999: Champions

1995: Second Place

1989: Second Place

