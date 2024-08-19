According to a report by CBS college basketball writer Jon Rothstein, the Maui Invitational field has been set.

North Carolina is one of the eight schools participating, and the Tar Heels are slated to open play against Dayton on November 25. Also on UNC’s side of the bracket are Auburn and Iowa State, meaning the Heels will face either the Tigers or Cyclones in their second game in the event.

The other half of the bracket pits Memphis against UConn, and Michigan State versus Colorado. UNC will face one of those four teams on November 27, the final day of the tournament.

The 41st annual Maui Invitational runs from November 25–27 at the Lahaina Civic Center. Last year, it was held in Honolulu at the University of Hawaii’s arena because of the wildfires earlier in the year that ravaged much of Maui.

The last time Carolina played in the tournament it was held in Asheville, NC, because of Covid restrictions preventing it be hosted in Hawaii. UNC lost to Texas, 69-67, in the championship game.

Seven of the eight teams in this year’s field played in the NCAA Tournament last spring, with UConn winning a second consecutive national championship. In addition, UNC has won three national championships this century with five title game appearances, and Michigan State has won one title with two championship game appearances. Memphis played in the 2008 title game, and Auburn reached the Final Four in 2019.

The Tar Heels are tied for the second most appearances in the event with eight, as November will be their ninth. UNC has won it four times, second to Duke, which has won it five times. UNC’s other Maui appearances:

2016: Champions

2012: Third place

2008: Champions

2004: Champions

1999: Champions

1995: Second Place

1989: Second Place