TarHeelIllustrated - May Mack Report Part 1: Roster, Protocol & Summer Info

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media Tuesday morning to discuss his program as it gears toward the summer while also fielding questions from the media.

Among the things Brown discussed centered on the importance of June for hosting prospect camps, visits from recruits, the parameters regarding COVID and vaccines for those visits, his roster moving forward, the health of the team once summer workouts begin in late May, specifics about some position groups, and how the staff will plan moving ahead with respect depth, roles, and the skill sets of certain players.

We are breaking the Mack Report into three parts: The first will focus more on a state of the program and issues moving forward as the Tar Heels gear up for fall camp and the 2021 season; the second will focus more on position groups and players; and the third will be about recruiting next month when the dead period ending and UNC hosting camps, official visits and more.

Above is the entire press conference and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what Brown had to say:





*Brown opened the presser by giving kudos to former UNC Coach Larry Fedora for recruiting the five Tar Heels that were drafted by the NFL this past weekend. He also then heaped praise on his staff for developing Chazz Surratt, Michael Carter, Javonte Williams, Dyami Brown, and Dazz Newsome.

“I know that Larry’s proud, even though he hadn’t been around the guys the last couple of years, that they’re all on NFL teams and moving forward,” Brown said. “And at the same time, I thought that all of these guys have improved an incredible amount since we got here. You take what Kelsee Gomes has done as our nutritionist – the bodies look better. (Strength & conditioning coach) Brian Hess and his staff have done an amazing job of getting these guys stronger and in a better place.

“And if you look at the development from our coaching staff, what (LB coach) Tommy Thigpen did with Chazz Surratt, who was a (4-star) quarterback and had never played a day on defense and then starts against South Carolina (2019 opener) as a linebacker after having a broken wrist all spring and then to be drafted at a high level in the NFL is just absolutely amazing. So, I’ve very, very proud of him.

“And then you look at the two running backs. Michael Carter had made some yards and Javonte was a short yardage goal line back, and those two end up being maybe the best combination in college football with running backs since the (Southern Cal) group in 2006.

“Dyami and Dazz were dropping some balls when we got here and they were inconsistent, and now both of those guys had two of the best years in the country catching the ball. So, I have to thank our coaching staff.”





*Ten days after spring practice concluded, Brown said the team had no major injuries and came out healthy. Josh Downs had minor surgery, which Dre’ Bly posted on Twitter, but Brown said Downs should be running by next week.

*The players are wrapping up the spring semester and will be on their own until the end of the month when they return for summer workouts. Brown said everyone should be healthy and ready to go.

*As of this time, the parameters regarding summer workouts, team meetings, dining, and just general activity around the Kenan Football Center have not been set. Do they still have to wear masks? Can they eat together like before COVID? New meeting rooms were built a year ago, but the team has not yet used them, can they now plan on using them starting later this month?

So much remains open-ended and Brown and his staff would like answers so they can more efficiently plan ahead.

Additionally, is there a vaccination number necessary for full norm to resume? Brown said 65 percent of the team has been vaccinated and “almost all of the coaches” have been as well.





*Fall camp is likely to open Aug. 4 with all classes reporting, that includes returning and new players. As of this time, Brown said the NCAA has denied programs from having July walk-thrus like they had last season. The ACC football coaches are having their annual spring meetings virtually right now and that is among the topics being discussed. It is likely they will push for the NCAA to reconsider.

“That was something the coaches really wanted,” Brown said. “So, I would think that we would like to go back and ask because it really helps the incoming freshmen that did not get to go through spring practice and they weren’t early enrollees.”

*Each player had meetings with their position coaches following the end of spring practice and discussed a variety of things such as goals for their weight – do they need to gain or lose some – what their roles will be, expectations of playing time, and much more.





*So far, three players have entered the transfer portal, including Ray Rose, who entered early during spring practice. He recently announced plans to attend East Carolina. The other two are linebacker Khadry Jackson and nickel Welton Spottsville. Brown had very positive things to say about both players and noted he and the staff are trying to help them find schools where they can start. That was the issue with both, they wanted to play somewhere they can start.

Jackson and Spottsville made their decisions following the end of spring practice and made recent announcements. The effect of losing them hurt the Tar Heels’ depth as well as on special teams.

“What’s happened with the transfer portal (is) they would be key backups for us and they would be superstars on special teams,” Brown said. “And that’s what you lose with the transfer portal and people not being patient and wanting to stay.

“So, it is what it is. I’m happy for them they’re gonna have a chance. I think they both will be starters wherever they go because they’re good players. But I’ve told the guys, ‘You’ve done everything right here, so let’s do leave mad, let’s don’t get upset at each other, let’s talk through this and we’ll do what’s best for anybody.’”

Brown said he does not expect any other players to enter the portal.





*Class of 2021 RB Kamarro Edmonds and Havelock (NC) High School will play for a state championship Friday night, so Brown was asked about that and the uniqueness of Edmonds playing in such an important game less than a month before arriving at UNC for summer workouts.

“We’re really, really proud of him…,” Brown said. “We do want to congratulate all the teams that are playing this weekend in Kenan (Stadium) and some are over at (NC State’s) Carter-Finley (Stadium), and wish them all good luck because it’s hard to win a championship.”

Edmonds will arrive at UNC in less than a month fresh off a fairly full high school season, but he won’t be lumped in with the returning players when it comes to strength and conditioning, he will have time to acclimate, as will the other six members of the class of 2021 arriving in less than a month.

“I’m really concerned when young ones come in, we’re not sure what kind of shape they’re in, we’re not sure what conditioning they’ve been doing, and if you throw them in with the older, more experienced guys, even the folks that came in January are farther ahead…

“I really want Coach Hess to teach those guys this summer and let them get ready to be full speed ahead by fall. We will have them in a teaching regiment, a learning regiment, with Coach Hess and with all of the nutritionists before they jump in there with the other kids.”







