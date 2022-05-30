May has been a busy month for the North Carolina football coaching staff. UNC hosted quite a few prospects for unofficial and official visits, and also gained two commitments in the month.

The camp season begins next weekend as well getting kids on campus for unofficial visits. As for extending offers to prospects, the staff was prolific in May, offering 22 kids.

The Tar Heels have three committed players in the class of 2023 in quarterback Tad Hudson , offensive tackle Nolan McConnell, and defensive tackle Joel Starlings.

Here is a list of the prospects who earned an offer from the Tar Heels after our May 15 mid-month report: