Our annual May series ranking former players and teams from North Carolina’s football and basketball past continues, as this week the focus is on the top Tar Heels’ football teams from each decade. We have broken this into six categories: Pre-1970; the 1970s; 1980s; 1990s; 2000s; and since 2010. We usually will rank six teams and seven players per period. This week’s series:

No. 5: 1976

No. 19: 1976 Record: 9-3 (4-1) Bowl: Peach Bowl, lost 21-0 to Kentucky Ranking: None Coach: Bill Dooley All-Americans: Mike Voight (RB); Mark Cantrell (C) First-Team All-ACC: Mike Voight, RB, Craig Funk, OG, Dee Hardison, DL, Ronny Johnson, DB, Bill Perdue, DL, Delbert Powell, return specialist Honors: Mike Voight 8th in Heisman Trophy voting; ACC Player of the Year What's To Know: The UNC fans that saw Mike Voight run the ball have never forgotten watching the “Space Cowboy” help carry the Tar Heels in his career, and to the Peach Bowl in 1976. The Tar Heels notched non-league victories over No. 20 Miami (OH), at No. 18 Florida, Northwestern, at Army, and a nationally ranked ECU team. The loss was an ugly 24-3 setback at No. 12 Missouri and the ACC loss came versus N.C. State by a score of 21-13. Carolina held four opponents to 10 points or less and its most lopsided victory was a 31-6 thrashing of Virginia. UNC spent five weeks ranked that season with a high of No. 14 the first week of October.

No. 4: 1977

Record: 8-3-1 (5-0-1) Bowl: Liberty Bowl, lost 21-17 to Nebraska Ranking: 14 Coach: Bill Dooley All-Americans: Dee Hardison (DT); Mike Salzano (G) First-Team All-ACC: Dee Hardison, DL, Rod Broadway, DL, Ken Sheets, DL, Buddy Curry, LB, Alan Caldwell, DB, Amos Lawrence, HB, Mike Salzano, OG Honors: Amos Lawrence, ACC Rookie of the Year. What's To Know: At least the 1977 Tar Heels won an ACC championship, because it would have been a shame for this squad to be so close to something special yet end up going down as just another solid club in UNC's history. They lost twice by scores of 10-7 (at Kentucky in the opener and at home versus nationally ranked Texas Tech), tied No. 13 Clemson 13-13, and then lost 21-17 to Nebraska in the bowl game. Three losses and one tie - four blemishes - by a total of 10 points. In between were routs of Northwestern (41-7 on the road), South Carolina, Virginia and Richmond and solid wins at N.C. State, at Maryland and at Duke.

No. 3: 1971

Record: 9-3 (6-0) Bowl: Gator Bowl, lost 7-3 to Georgia Ranking: 18 Coach: Bill Dooley All-Americans: None First-Team All-ACC: Lewis Jolley, HB, Paul Miller, QB, Ron Rusnak, OG, Bob Thornton, C, Jerry Sain, OT, Bill Brafford, DE, Bud Grissom, DT, John Bunting, LB, Ken Craven, KS Honors: Bill Dooley, ACC Coach of the Year What's To Know: Bill Dooley's first ACC championship team, this was the result of the culture changing in Chapel Hill. Tough and physical, the Heels perfectly reflected the Old Trench Fighter by playing defense and running the ball physically and right at opponents. Carolina ran the ball 57 times a game averaging 4.3 yards per attempt that season. Smash mouth, big time. An interesting schedule took them to Illinois in week two (after opening at Richmond), where the Heels notched a 27-0 victory. Carolina sent a message by claiming a pair of shutout road wins to open the season. It then crushed Maryland and won big at N.C. State before losing at home to Tulane, 37-29. The next week was a trip to Notre Dame when Dooley convinced his wounded team they could win. A competitive game ended as a 16-0 loss to the No. 7 Fighting Irish. After that, the Heels cruised, closing with a 38-0 win at Duke before a narrow loss to Georgia in the Gator Bowl.

No. 2: 1979

Record: 8-3-1 (3-3) Bowl: Gator Bowl, beat Michigan 17-15 Ranking: 14 Coach: Dick Crum All-Americans: Ricky Barden (DB); Ron Wooten (G) First-Team All-ACC: Ricky Barden, DB, Mike Chatham, TE, Buddy Curry, LB, Steve Junkmann, OT Honors: None What's To Know: Rarely does a team that finishes .500 in league play go down in history, but that's exactly the case with the '79 Heels. This was actually quite a talented group with Amos Lawrence and Doug Paschal carrying the load, a terrific offensive line, and Lawrence Taylor, Buddy Curry, Ricky Barden, Darrell Nicholson, Calvin Daniels and the unforgettable Steve Streater (also its punter) on defense. But a tough mid-season stretch that followed an impressive 4-0 start appeared to doom the team's potential for a banner season. A win over Pittsburgh (No. 7 at season’s end) helped land the Heels a spot in the Gator Bowl versus Michigan, which openly said UNC was a basketball school and couldn’t win. The Tar Heels notched three wins over ranked teams, with the win over the Wolverines backing up the earlier victory over Pitt and raising awareness of the burgeoning UNC program.

No. 1: 1972