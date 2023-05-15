SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET Are you… *Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream? *Looking for a side hustle while working your current job? *Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy? Andy can help!!! Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership. <><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Our annual May series ranking former players and teams from North Carolina’s football and basketball past continues, as this week the focus is on the top Tar Heels’ football teams from each decade. We have broken this into six categories: Pre-1970; the 1970s; 1980s; 1990s; 2000s; and since 2010. We usually will rank six teams and seven players per period. Rankings are based on college careers only. This week’s series:

No. 8: Pete Brennan

Position: Forward Jersey #: 35 Years: 1955-58 Honors: Consensus All-America 1958; two-time All-ACC, First-Team in 1958; ACC Player of the Year 1958; NCAA All-Tournament team 1957; First-Team All-ACC Tournament team in 1957 and 1958; Jersey honored in Dean Dome. Notable Stats: 45th all-time at UNC with 1,334 career points; 17th all-time with 854 rebounds; 3rd highest per-game rebounder in UNC history with 10.5 per contest; 17th highest per-game scoring average for a UNC career with 16.5 points; 20th and 29th highest single-season rebounding totals at UNC with 332 in 1957 and 303 in 1958, respectively; 6th highest single-season average with 11.7 rebounds per game in 1958; 218 made free throws in 1958 is the 6th most in a season in UNC history. In Closing: Key starter on the 1957 team that went 32-0 and won the national championship. Made a shot with four seconds left to send UNC’s Final Four win over Michigan State into a second overtime. Scored 25 points and grabbed 28 rebounds in the 1957 Final Four and national title game earning all-tournament team honors. Twice averaged double-doubles with 14.7 points and 10.4 rebounds in 1957 and 21.3 points and 11.7 rebounds in 1958. Is one of eight Tar Heels to average a career double-double.

No. 7: George Glammack

Position: Center Jersey #: 20 Years: 1938-41 Honors: National Player of the Year 1940 & 1941; Two-time first-team All-America 1940 & 1941; Two-time first-team All-Southern Conference 1940 & 1941; UNC jersey is retired. Notable Stats: Averaged 20.6 points per game in 1941; Scored 1,191 career points, the second UNC player to reach 1,000 career points; 15th all-time at UNC for averaging 16.8 points per game for his career during a time when there was not nearly as much scoring as there is today; Fourth highest single-game scoring record at UNC with 45 points vs. Clemson in 1941. In Closing: Glamack was said to have had a deadly hook shot with either hand. Nicknamed “The Blind Bomber” because he was so nearsighted, he could not really see the basket very well, so he shot the ball according to the lines on the court. Glamack obviously was remarkably effective doing it this way. He led UNC to the Southern Conference title in 1941 and the school’s first NCAA Tournament appearance. His 31 points in an NCAA Tournament game versus Dartmouth was a tournament record until 1951. Also helped lead Carolina to the 1940 Southern Conference championship.

No. 6: Bobby Lewis

Position: Forward Jersey #: 22 Years: 1964-67 Honors: Two-time All-America 1966 & 1967, Some First-Team spots in 1967; Three-time All-ACC, First-Team 1966 & 1967, Second-Team 1965; NCAA East Region MVP 1967; First-team All-ACC Tournament 1967. Notable Stats: Lewis is 12th all-time at UNC with 1,836 career points; Second highest single-season scoring average with 27.4 in 1966; Fourth highest single-season total with 740 points in 1966; Fourth highest UNC career scoring average with 22.1; Fifth longest UNC streak scoring in double figures at 40 games; in his three seasons, he averaged 21.0, 27.4, and 18.5 points per game, respectively. Averaged 6.1 rebounds for his career with a high of 8.0 as a sophomore. In Closing: Also referred to as Bob Lewis, he is one of the great scorers in UNC history. A volume shooter, he scored a UNC single-game record 49 points versus FSU in 1965 and had 43 in a win over Richmond eight days earlier. Those two games were in a stretch in which he scored 30 or more in a Carolina-record five consecutive games. Lewis reached the 20-point mark in one stretch for 12 straight games, the fourth longest streak ever at UNC. He helped lead the Tar Heels to the 1967 ACC championship and 1967 Final Four, both firsts for Dean Smith at the helm.

No. 5: Jack Cobb

Position: Guard/Forward Jersey #: No Number Years: 1923-26 Honors: National Player of the Year 1926; Three-time All-America 1924, 1925 & 1926; Three-time All-Southern Conference 1924, 1925 & 1926; Patterson Medal 1927; Helms Foundation Hall of Fame; Jersey retired by UNC. Notable Stats: Averaged 15 points a game at a time when the Tar Heels averaged 35; scored 353 points in the 1923-24 campaign. No other stats from his era are available. In Closing: Nicknamed “Mr. Basketball,” Cobb was regarded as a fancy player during his time. A slick, daring passer with an array of acrobatic shots in his repertoire, he helped lead UNC to the 1924 national championship with a 26-0 record, and was captain the following season. Overall, Cobb led Carolina to three straight Southern Conference championships from 1924-26 and to a 66-10 record. Teamed with Cart Carmichael for a few years to form one of Carolina’s greatest duos ever. Cobb led UNC in scoring all three seasons, and was National Player of the Year in 1925-26.

No. 4: Larry Miller

Position: Forward Jersey #: 44 Years: 1965-68 Honors: Two-time, First-Team All-America 1967 & 1968; Two-time, First-Team All-ACC 1967 & 1968; Two-time ACC Player of the Year 1967 & 1968; Two-time ACC Tournament MVP 1967 & 1968; ACC Male Athlete of the Year 1968; Patterson Medal 1968; Named to ACC’s 50th Anniversary team; Jersey is honored in the Smith Center. Notable Stats: Seventh all-time in scoring at UNC with 1,982 career points; Fifth highest career scoring average with 21.8 points per game; Owns UNC mark for scoring in double figures in 64 consecutive games; Averaged a double-double (20.9 points, 10.3 rebounds) as a sophomore; 19th all-time with 834 career rebounds. In Closing: Miller’s time at UNC is remembered for his incredible play and production but also for him helping Dean Smith to the first two Final Fours of the legend’s career. Miller is the only UNC player to ever win two ACC Player of the Year and two ACC Tournament MVP awards. He totaled 27 points and 16 rebounds in a 1968 Sweet 16 win over then-undefeated St. Bonaventure (starring Bob Lanier), had a 32-point (13-for-14 shooting) outing to beat Duke in the 1967 ACC championship game. Two straight ACC championships and Final Fours – MVP of each – and a foundation for the future are Miller’s legacies.

No. 3: Charlie Scott

Position: Guard/Forward Jersey #: 33 Years: 1967-70 Honors: Two-time, First-Team All-America 1969 & 1970; Three-time All-ACC 1968, 1969 & 1970; NCAA Tournament East Region MVP 1969; ACC Tournament MVP 1969; ACC Male Athlete of the Year 1970; Patterson Medal 1970; Named to the ACC’s 50th Anniversary team; Inducted into Naismith Hall of Fame in 2018; UNC jersey number is honored in Smith Center rafters. Notable Stats: Led the ACC in scoring in 1970 with 27.1 points per game; third all-time at UNC averaging 22.1 points per game over his career; sixth all-time in scoring with 2,007 points; shot 48 percent from the floor for his career; Averaged 7.1 rebounds per game for his career, totaling 649; Only Tyler Hansbrough attempted more shots than Scott (1,678) in his UNC career; fourth all-time with 805 made field goals at UNC. In Closing: One of the most important players in UNC history, Scott was the first African-American to earn an athletic scholarship at Carolina. Scott helped lead the Heels to consecutive ACC Tournament championships and Final Fours in 1968 and 1969. Scott scored 40 points in 1969 ACC Tournament title game win over Duke. He sank a buzzer-beating jumper to give UNC the NCAA East Region championship advancing the Tar Heels to the Final Four in 1969. One of the best and most important players in Carolina history.

No. 2: Billy Cunningham

Position: Forward Jersey #: 32 Years: 1962-65 Honors: Two-time All-America 1964 & 1965; ACC player of the Year 1965; Three-time First-Team All-ACC 1963, 1964 & 1965; Named to the ACC’s 50th Anniversary team; Inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame as a player 1986; NABC Hall of Fame as a player 1986; Jersey is honored in the Smith Center. Notable Stats: Second highest career scoring average (24.8) at UNC; Highest career rebounding average (15.4) at Carolina; The fifth, seventh, and ninth highest single-season scoring averages in school history; Had single-game highs of 48 points in Dec. 1964 and 27 rebounds versus Clemson in Feb. 1963; Fifth all-time at UNC with 1,062 career rebounds; 20th all-time at UNC with 1,709 career points; Shot 47.6 percent from the field for his career. In Closing: The Kangaroo Kid, Cunningham is one of the most entertaining Tar Heels of all time. An acrobat, rangy, and super aggressive, he was always the alpha dog on the court. The Heels didn’t play in any postseasons or win the ACC regular season or tournament during Cunningham’s career, but he was an important player, nonetheless. New York City player who was one of Dean Smith’s first stars. He is the only UNC player to average double-doubles in three different seasons, and he only played three seasons because freshmen could not play at the time. Lowest scoring average was 22.7 points in the 1962-63 season, lowest rebound average was 14.3 per game during the 1964-65 season. Recorded a double-double in an NCAA-record 40 consecutive games.

No. 1: Lennie Rosenbluth