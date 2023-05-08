SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET Are you… *Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream? *Looking for a side hustle while working your current job? *Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy? Andy can help!!! Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership. <><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Our annual May series ranking former players and teams from North Carolina’s football and basketball past continues, as this week the focus is on the top Tar Heels’ football teams from each decade. We have broken this into six categories: Pre-1970; the 1970s; 1980s; 1990s; 2000s; and since 2010. We usually will rank six teams and seven players per period. This week’s series:

No. 5: 1922

Record: 9-1 (5-0) Bowl: None Ranking: None Coach: Bill Fetzer All-Americans: None Honors: None What's To Know: Although they were Southern Conference champions, there wasn't anything special about the 1922 UNC football team other than it simply won games. At least according to the record books, it finished the season ranked 36th in scoring at 19.1 points per contest, 49th in points allowed at 7.2, yes, that was 49th in the nation at the time. The Heels’ lone loss was 18-0 at Yale in which three UNC touchdowns were called back because of penalties. This was also the season UNC adopted its ram mascot. Jack Merritt was the team’s star from 1922-24 and became known as the "Battering Ram." Hence, the Rameses mascot.

No. 4: 1963

Record: 9-2 (6-1) Bowl: Gator Bowl, beat Air Force 35-0 Ranking: 19 Coach: Jim Hickey All-Americans: Bob Lacey (E) First-Team All-ACC: Bob Lacey, E, Ken Willard, HB, Chris Hanburger, C, Junior Edge, QB Honors: Jim Hickey ACC Coach of the Year What's To Know: The worst decade in UNC football history occurred in the 1950s with the 60s a close second. The only quality team Carolina put on the field that decade also won the ACC title in 1963 and cruised to an impressive bowl victory. With eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Hanburger at linebacker on defense and center on offense, and All-America end Bob Lacey and running back Ken Willard, the overall No. 2 pick in the 1965 NFL draft, on offense, the veteran Tar Heels won the ACC championship by handling most of their foes with relative ease. They were a tough, smart, experienced bunch that was seemingly built over time for such success.

No. 3: 1947

Record: 8-2 (4-1) Bowl: None Ranking: 9 Coach: Carl Snavely All-Americans: Charlie Justice (TB); Walt Pupa (FB) Honors: None What's To Know: By the start of the 1947 season, the song "All The Way Choo Choo" was still two years from being recorded, further entrenching tailback Charlie Justice into Tar Heels lore, but he was already well known. A successful stint playing a collegiate schedule for the Bainbridge Naval Center team during World War II had Justice on the map, but he really rose to stardom leading the Heels. After opening with an impressive win over Georgia, the Heels suffered disappointing losses to Texas and Wake Forest, though the Heels won out in convincing fashion. They didn't allow more than seven points in any of their final seven games while Justice, Art Weiner, Walt Pupa and company averaged 27 themselves. Among the victims: Florida (35-7 on a day Hosea Rodgers ran for 238 yards), Tennessee (held the Vols to three first downs), Duke (crowd of 56,500), and William & Mary.

No. 2: 1946

Record: 8-2-1 (4-0-1 Southern Conference) Bowl: Sugar Bowl, lost 20-10 to Georgia Ranking: 9 Coach: Carl Snavely All-Americans: Charlie Justice (TB) Honors: None What's To Know: The Charlie "Choo Choo" Justice era was underway, and it was the best four-year stretch in Carolina football history. The Heels went 32-9-2, played in three major bowls and finished nationally ranked in all four of Justice's seasons, three times ending up in the top 10. Justice had already played a year of major college football competition with the Bainbridge (MD) Naval Center, a training base that fielded a team of mostly college but even several professional players while taking on a college schedule during World War II. The 1946 club rolled through most of its schedule, pummeling unranked foes Miami, Maryland, Florida, William & Mary and Duke. The Tar Heels tied Virginia Tech, 14-14, to open the season but learned from its mistakes that day and nearly pulled off a surprise at No. 10 Tennessee two months later, falling 20-14. A 20-10 loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl was a bit of a downer, but it helped prepare the Heels for continued success in the Justice era.

No. 1: 1948