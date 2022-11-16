UNC redshirt freshman QB Drake Maye has been named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Player of the Year, and the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.

On the season, Maye has thrown for 3,412 yards and 34 TDs on 253-of-361 passing (70.1%), while rushing for 584 yards and five TDs. He currently leads the nation in passing touchdowns (34), total offense (399.6), ranks second in passing yards per game (341.2) and is third in passing efficiency (178.9). He is tied for first nationally with 39 total touchdowns (34 pass, 5 rush) and 236 points accounted for in 2022. The Wake Forest game was Maye's national-leading sixth second-half comeback of the season.

Here is some detailed info on Drake Maye's season up to this point:

Power 5 QBs Total Offense Per Game

1. Drake Maye, UNC (399.6 ypg)

2. Michael Penix Jr., UW (368.6 ypg)

3. Hendon Hooker, Tenn. (329.3 ypg)





Power 5 QBs Passing TDs

1. Drake Maye, UNC (34)

2. C.J. Stroud, OSU (34)

3. Caleb Williams, USC (31)





Power 5 QBs TDs Responsible For

1. Drake Maye, UNC (39)

2. Bo Nix, Oregon (38)

3. Caleb Williams, USC (37)





Power 5 QBs Passing Yards Per Game

1. Michael Penix Jr., UW (364.0 ypg)

2. Drake Maye, UNC (341.2 ypg)

3. Will Rogers, Miss. State (317.3 ypg)





Power 5 QBs Pass Efficiency

1. C.J. Stroud, OSU (188.2)

2. Hendon Hooker, Tenn. (181.8)

3. Drake Maye, UNC (178.9)





Most Games with 5 Total TDs In a Season - ACC Last 25 Years

2022 Drake Maye 5

2016 Lamar Jackson 5

2013 Tajh Boyd 5

>> Most in a season in UNC history





Most Passing TDs By an ACC QB Through 10 Games

2022 Drake Maye 34

2021 Kenny Pickett 32

2021 Sam Hartman 30

2019 Sam Howell 29

2013 Jameis Winston 28





A List of One

In the last 15 years, Drake Maye is the only QB to have three-straight games with 3 TDs, 0 INT, 70% completions, 250 passing yards and 50 rushing yards. The only QBs to do it in back-to-back games are Bo Nix, Jalen Hurts, JT Barrett, Marcus Mariota, Robert Griffin III and Joe Webb.





Dual Threat

Drake Maye is currently averaging 341.2 passing yards per game and leads UNC in rushing with 584 yards (58.4 ypg). The last two QBs who averaged over 300 passing yards per game, while leading their team in rushing were Patrick Mahomes in 2016 and Johnny Manziel in 2013.





300 Passing/50 Rushing

Drake Maye is the only ACC player in the last 25 years with four-straight games with at least 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards. He did it against Virginia Tech, Miami, Duke and Pitt, and was seven passing yards away from doing it for a fifth-straight game against UVA. Maye accomplished the feat again at Wake Forest.





350 Passing and 3 TDs

Drake Maye has produced five games with 350 pass yards and three pass TDs. The rest of the ACC has three combined.





280+ Passing yards, 2+ TDs

Drake Maye has thrown for 280+ yards & 2+ TDs in all 10 games this season. Since 2004, no other ACC QB has done that in any 8-game stretch, much less 10, and no true or redshirt freshman has done it at any FBS school.





PFF Ratings Leader

Drake Maye is currently the highest graded quarterback in the country according to Pro Football Focus (PFF) with a 92.5 mark. According to PFF, his 32 big-time throws are 10 more than any other Power 5 quarterback, while his 417 rushing yards after contact are the 2nd-most among Power 5 QBs.





Captain Comeback

Drake Maye leads the nation in second-half comeback victories with six. Maye has gone 51-of-75 for 834 yards and seven TDs when tied or trailing in the second half. His 92.0 QBR ranks fourth nationally. Out of Maye's 34 TD passes, nine have come with the game tied and 14 have come when the Heels were trailing. Maye has gone 139-of-195 (71.3%) for 1,975 yards and 23 TDs when UNC was tied or trailing this season.





Red-Zone Efficiency

On drives that Drake Maye has finished that didn't end in a kneel down, the Heels have scored TDs on 37-of-44 possessions (84.1%), which would lead the nation. In red zone trips, Maye has gone 42-of-63 for 352 yards and 22 TDs, to go along with five rushing TDs.

Focused on 4th Down

UNC has converted 16-of-23 fourth downs (69.6%). The 16 conversions include four TDs, nine that led to TDs, and one that ended a game. Drake Maye has gone 8-of-12 for 132 yards and four TDs on fourth down. He's also produced three rushing conversions, totaling 43 yards.

UNC is currently 9-1 (6-0 ACC) and is preparing to host Georgia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN 2. A limited number of tickets are still available and you can purchase yours by clicking HERE.



