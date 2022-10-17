GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:





QUARTERBACK/ROOKIE – Drake Maye, North Carolina, QB, Huntersville, N.C.

Finished 28-for-38 with a career-high 380 passing yards and three touchdowns in the Tar Heels’ 38-35 win at Duke • Added 70 rushing yards to compile 450 total yards of offense, also a new career high • Connected with wide receiver Antoine Green in the front right corner of the end zone with 16 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead and game-winning score • It was the first time UNC scored in the final minute to win a game since 2016 • Named ACC Quarterback of the Week for the third time this season and ACC Rookie of the Week for the fifth time.





RUNNING BACK – Will Shipley, Clemson, RB, Weddington, N.C.

Recorded a career-high 238 all-purpose yards in the Tigers’ 34-28 win over Florida State • Productive day included 121 rushing yards on 20 carries, 48 receiving yards on a career-high six receptions and a 69-yard kickoff return • Posted the highest all-purpose yardage total by a Clemson player since Travis Etienne’s 264 against Boston College in 2020 • Notched his sixth career 100-yard rushing game; Clemson is undefeated in Shipley’s career when he rushes for 100 yards • Named ACC Running Back of the Week for the second time this fall.





RECEIVER – Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse, TE, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Caught eight passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the Orange’s 24-9 win over No. 15 NC State • First ACC player this season to post three 100+ receiving-yardage games • His eight receptions and 141 receiving yards set new career highs, while his two touchdowns tied his previous collegiate best.





OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, OT, Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada

Allowed no pressures or quarterback sacks while tallying eight knockdown blocks in Syracuse’s 24-9 win over No. 15 NC State • Helped the Orange finish the game with 389 yards of total offense, the highest total surrendered to date this season by the Wolfpack defense • Second ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor for Bergeron this year.





DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Akheem Mesidor, Miami, DL, Ottawa, Canada

Made eight tackles, including four solo stops, with 3.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in the Hurricanes’ 20-14 win over Virginia Tech • First ACC player with at least 3.5 sacks in a game since Virginia’s Charles Snowden on Oct. 31, 2020 • One of only five players in the nation with at least 3.5 sacks in a game this season, including one of only two in a Power 5 league • One of only two players in the nation with at least 3.5 sacks and eight tackles in a game this season and the only Power 5 player • Fourth Hurricane with at least 3.5 sacks in a game in the last two decades and the first since Gregory Rousseau on Nov. 2, 2019 • Helped hold Virginia Tech to 257 total yards and two scores.





LINEBACKER – Jeremiah Trotter, Clemson, LB, Hainesport, N.J.

Recorded 13 tackles in the Tigers’ 34-28 win over Florida State, the most by a Clemson player this season • Became the first Clemson player credited with at least 13 tackles since James Skalski’s 18 tackles at Pitt last October.





DEFENSIVE BACK – DeAndre Boykins, North Carolina, DB, Concord, N.C.

Repeated as ACC Defensive Back of the Week following his role in the Tar Heels’ 38-35 win at Duke • Had a career-high seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hurry as UNC remained unbeaten in the ACC.





SPECIALIST – Lou Hedley, Miami, P, Mandurah, Australia

Averaged 44.8 yards on seven punts in Miami’s 20-14 win over Virginia Tech while placing four of his attempts inside the Hokies’ 10-yard line with one touchback • Pinned the Hokies inside the 8-yard line twice, including once at the 2 on a 58-yard boot • Kept Miami among the top five nationally and atop the ACC in net punting.