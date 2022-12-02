CHAPEL HILL – As one of the biggest games in recent North Carolina football history approaches, quarterback Drake Maye was asked this week to give his take on Clemson, its defense, and a Tigers running back he knows pretty well. UNC’s offense has scored just 41 points in regulation the last two weeks, and Maye has put forth his two least productive performances of the season. The offense has only scored five touchdowns in two games after averaging five touchdowns per game in the first 10 games of the season. Hence, the Tar Heels lost to Georgia Tech and NC State at home to conclude the regular season. But Saturday night, the Heels have a chance to wash away the negatives of the last two weeks, but to do so, they must find a way to consistently move the ball against Clemson’s stout defense.

"Being good on first down, sometimes we get stagnant on first down," Maye said. "An incomplete pass or a one-two yard run will put us behind the chains. Starts on first down and gain some yards. On second down, you have two options: take a shot or run a play action. Being good on first down and being patient (are keys)." So, what kind of defense must Maye and the Tar Heels navigate Saturday night in the program’s attempt at winning its first ACC championship since 1980. "Their front seven is about as good as it gets in football," Maye said. "They rotate some guys on the d-line; the d-line is unbelievable." With the game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, the area in which Maye grew up, he is familiar with some of the Tigers including Trenton Simpson. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker played high school football at Mallard Creek. "They have good linebacker play,” Maye said. “I think maybe two of the kids from my class, Trenton is from Charlotte from right around where I grew up. I saw him play in high school, and he was a fantastic player. "They've got some athletes on the back end. There's talent all around." Maye knows Clemson’s defense will have something designed to slow and possibly stop the Heels. The ACC Player of the Year understands the faster he figures out what the Tigers are doing, the better chance the Tar Heels will move the ball.

