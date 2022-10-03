GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK/ROOKIE – Drake Maye, North Carolina, QB, Huntersville, N.C.

Finished with 436 total yards of offense in the Tar Heels’ 41-10 win over Virginia Tech • Completed 26 of 36 passes for a career-high 363 yards and three touchdowns • Added a team-leading 73 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns to account for all five of the Tar Heels’ TDs • Named ACC Quarterback of the Week for the second time this season and ACC Rookie of the Week for the third time.





RUNNING BACK – Hassan Hall, Georgia Tech, RB, Atlanta, Ga.

Rushed for 157 yards on 20 carries to help lead Georgia Tech to a 26-21 win at No. 24 Pitt • His 63-yard rush with less than two minutes remaining set up Georgia Tech’s final touchdown that put the Yellow Jackets ahead by two scores (26-14) and effectively sealed the win • Became the second ACC player and 12th player in the FBS this season to average at least 7.8 yards per carry in a game while carrying the ball at least 20 times • His 157 rushing yards were the most by any player against Pitt since Boston College’s A.J. Dillon (162) in 2019.





RECEIVER – Zay Flowers, Boston College, WR, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Led the BC receiving corps with five catches for 151 yards, including 59 after the catch, and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 34-33 win over Louisville • Scored on receptions of 57 and 69 yards, the first of which he made a spectacular catch over the top of the defender and continued into the end zone • Added a 22-yard rush on a broken play that set up the Eagles' first touchdown of the day • Posted his seventh career 100-yard receiving game and moved to second all-time in Boston College history with 2,460 receiving yards.





CO-OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Jacob Monk, Duke, C/OG, Clayton, N.C.

Played both center and guard in Duke’s 38-17 win over Virginia • Spearheaded a Duke offense that produced 38 points, 26 first downs and 377 total yards while committing zero turnovers, surrendering just one sack and converting two of three fourth-down snaps • Opened holes for a ground attack that rushed 48 times for 269 yards and four touchdowns against a Virginia unit that entered the week allowing just 133.0 rushing yards per game and just two rushing TDs through four games • Helped Duke hold possession for 36:30 of the contest • Led Duke with 11 knockdown blocks and graded out at 87 percent.





CO-OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest, C, Damascus, Md.

Helped Wake Forest total 171 rushing yards, 234 passing yards and 28 first downs in a 31-21 win at No. 23 Florida State • Graded 96 percent and had four knockdowns with no sacks or pressures allowed as the Demon Deacons recorded the fourth win in school history at Doak Campbell Stadium and first since Sept. 20, 2008.





DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Chibueze Onwuka, Boston College, DT, Bowie, Md.

Posted a career-high nine tackles with two tackles for loss in the Eagles’ 34-33 win over Louisville • Following a Louisville second-quarter touchdown that put BC down by two, Onwuka blocked the point-after attempt, which eventually held up as the difference in the Eagles' one-point win.





LINEBACKER – Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, LB, Thomasville, Ga.

In just one half of action, recorded seven tackles, a fumble recovery (which he returned 43 yards to set up a field goal), an interception (which led to another field goal), a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry to key Georgia Tech’s win at No. 24 Pitt • In their first five possessions after Thomas entered the game, the Panthers turned the ball over three times and totaled just 105 yards as Georgia Tech turned a 7-6 halftime deficit into a 19-7 lead • Thomas is the only FBS player this season to record seven tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception and a pass breakup in a game • Became only the third Georgia Tech player since 2000 with a fumble recovery and an interception in the same game • Only FBS player this season with at least 45 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.





DEFENSIVE BACK – Jammie Robinson, Florida State, S, Cordele, Ga.

Registered a season-high 13 tackles in Saturday’s 31-21 loss to No. 22 Wake Forest • The 13 tackles were the most for a Seminole this season and represented the 10th career double-digit tackle game of Robinson’s career • Added a quarterback hurry.





SPECIALIST – Gavin Stewart, Georgia Tech, PK, Savannah, Ga.

Scored 14 of Georgia Tech’s 26 points in the Yellow Jackets’ 26-21 win over No. 24 Pitt • On a rainy night with less-than-ideal footing, he was a perfect 6-of-6 on kicks – 4-for-4 on field goals (37, 33, 40 and 30 yards) and 2-for-2 on PAT • One of only two ACC players and 15 FBS players to make four field goals in a game this season • Became the first Georgia Tech kicker since 2018 to make four field goals (Wesley Wells vs. Virginia) and only the ninth player in Georgia Tech history to make as many as four field goals in a game.