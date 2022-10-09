MIAMI GARDENS, FL – As North Carolina Coach Mack Brown was walking away from the locker room for his postgame press conference, his high talented near-flawless quarterback went up to him and delivered a message.

Maye was excited the Tar Heels had just beaten Miami, 27-24, at Hard Rock Stadium, but he also knew it wasn’t his best game. In a way, it was the first time he had encountered some performance adversity in the midst of a game. So, Maye wanted to be accountable.

“I told him to keep his head up,” Brown said, not long after. “He’s one of the best players in the country, everyone’s going to have a bad throw every now and then. After the game, I was walking out to come to (the press conference), and he’s such an unbelievable young man, he goes, ‘(pounding chest) I’ve got to get better. I had some bad throws tonight.’

“So, he knows it.”

Maye entered the game having thrown 19 touchdown passes on the season against just a single interception. That came in a win at Georgia State last month and on a play the UNC staff flagged and sent to the ACC officials’ office. The league agreed a penalty should have been called on the Panthers, nullifying the pick.

That was Maye’s only blemish until he threw an interception late in the first half with the Tar Heels (5-1, 2-0 ACC) in their one-minute offense. Miami gained possession with 22 seconds left, and quickly got into field goal position, converting a kick as the half expired.