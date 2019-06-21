News More News
football

Maye Enjoyed Showtime, Working With Longo

4-Star 2021 QB Drake Maye, who comes from a family with an extensive UNC legacy, talks Showtime and UNC with THI. (Deana King, THI)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
@NCPreps
TarHeelIllustrated.com
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Perhaps no name has been associated with North Carolina athletics over the last few years than Maye, as in Luke Maye, the former UNC basketball star who became a household name late in his sophomor...

{{ article.author_name }}