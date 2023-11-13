PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Drake Maye, a preseason ACC Player of the Year choice, two-time ACC Player of the Week winner and the Manning Award Week 6 "Star of the Week" has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 Maxwell Award.

The Huntersville, N.C., product currently ranks third in the FBS in passing yards (3,145) and yards per game (314.5) and has thrown for 21 touchdown passes.

This season, Maye continues to climb the ranks of UNC football greats. Entering the game against Clemson, Maye ranks 2nd all-time at UNC with 12 300-yard passing games, fifth all-time in passing touchdowns (60) and total offense with 8,591 total yards. He ranks sixth in passing yards (7,555) and career completions (580).

Maxwell Football Club Executive Director, Mark Wolpert, announced the 2023 semifinalists for the 87th Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year this afternoon.

The winners of the 87th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show which will be broadcast live on ESPN on Friday December 8, 2023. The formal presentation of the Maxwell Award will take place at the 87th Maxwell Award Gala which will be held on Friday Match 8, 2024.