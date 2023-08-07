CHARLOTTE – One might say Drake Maye is a perfectionist. Uber aware of any and all mistakes, the North Carolina quarterback strives to clean up every nuance of his game that might have been off for a single snap in a single game. Win by 30 points, Maye will still find things to isolate that need fixing. So, when the 2022 ACC Player of the Year laid out his list of must-dos this offseason, sitting at the top was to improve his footwork. Very good last fall, Maye wants it to be great. And when former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo left for the same post at Wisconsin last December, UNC Coach Mack Brown allowed Maye to play a role in finding a replacement. Maye spoke with the only two true candidates for the position, and not long after, Chip Lindsey was hired. A reason Maye has cited multiple times over the last seven months, backed up by Brown, was he thought Lindsey could teach him in a manner that would shore up aspects of his game, notably footwork. With fall camp on the horizon, Maye is content with the progress made in that department.

Drake Maye passed for 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions leading UNC to nine wins last season. (Kevin Roy/THI)

“I’d like to say now while I’m on (the) air (being recorded) I’d like to say I’m satisfied,” he said last Thursday at the ACC Kickoff. “But it’s different ball with live guys coming at you. You don’t really get a gauge; you get a better gauge than you do… Until those guys are able to hit me, it’s a little different story. I think I’ll gauge that at the end of the season.” The importance of footwork for quarterbacks cannot be underscored. Slightly stepping the wrong way, pointing toes, skittish hops, and not planting properly could lead to miscues in the passing game, even interceptions, of which Maye through seven a year ago versus 38 touchdowns. It’s also how a quarterback uses his feet in RPO situations, roll outs – there’s a pace to it – and so much more. And with Lindsey adding some QB drops to the playbook, add that as well. So not only was Lindsey tasked with helping Maye and UNC’s other quarterbacks improve their footwork and other aspects of their games, but mesh into the needs associated with running his offense, which carries many similarities to Longo’s air raid system.

As a redshirt freshman last fall, UNC QB Drake Maye was named ACC Player of the Year. (Kevin Roy/THI)