CHAPEL HILL – Might Saturday night be the last time Drake Maye playing a football game for North Carolina?

Perhaps so, but maybe not.

The Tar Heels head to NC State to renew their heated rivalry, and with it being the final game of the regular season, and with Maye projected as one of the top few picks in the NFL Draft for next April, it’s a legitimate question. So, he was asked Tuesday during UNC’s player interviews at the Kenan Football Center.

“No, I really haven’t given it much thought,” Maye said. “I think any time you’re playing State and you’re at North Carolina, this is all I’m focused about, and I’m dedicating (to) this all my all to go out there and beat State.”

Fair enough, but Maye didn’t stop there, he added to his reply.

“That stuff comes after the regular season,” he said. “And my plan’s to play in the bowl game.”

So as of now, Maye says he intends on playing in the bowl game, wherever it might be against a currently unknown opponent. The task at hand for the Tar Heels is to take care of business against a surging Wolfpack team that has won its last four games. UNC, on the other hand, has lost three of its last five contests, and the two wins were over an FCS team and at home in double-overtime against Duke.

This is a rivalry game, and Maye would rather focus on that and not his future. There is plenty of time for that.