Jay-Jay McCargo has confirmed to THI that he has retired from football due to injuries. McCargo has suffered multiple injuries at UNC, most recently a bad wrist that kept him from playing center during spring camp. so, team doctors have advised him to step away from football, so he's taking a medical hardship, UNC has informed THI.

He had been working at guard but recently was not seen at an open period of practice for the media. McCargo started some each of the last two seasons at center. In his place this spring, Nick Polino has gotten the bulk of the work at center and likely will start there next fall. Brian Anderson is the primary backup.