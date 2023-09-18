Charlotte, N.C. - After setting new career highs in North Carolina’s 31-13 win against Minnesota, Junior Nate McCollum has been named the ACC Wide Receiver of the Week.

McCollum recorded a career-high 15 receptions for 165 yards with a touchdown against the Golden Gophers.

In his first start as a Tar Heel, the Atlanta, Ga. native came one catch shy of the UNC single-game record.

This marks the third-straight week that a Tar Heel has been named an ACC Player of the Week. Through three weeks, UNC has garnered four total ACC Players of the Week and two National Players of the Week.

The Tar Heels will head to Pittsburgh this Saturday for its first true road test to open ACC play.

North Carolina and Pittsburgh will kickoff at 8:00 and will be televised on ACC Network.