Adams, a speedster who holds the school record for the 100-meter and 200-meter dash at Loyola Blakefield, talked all things Showtime and Tar Heels with THI. Here is our full conversation with him:

It was head coach Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame who offered him after he impressed Irish coaches on June 17, but more importantly to THI readers, it was Hall of Fame head coach Mack Brown and Carolina who tendered him after the Showtime Camp on June 23. He has also heard of offers from Connecticut, Indiana, Maryland, Pitt, and Syracuse.

Khary Adams is 3-star class of 2026 safety from Towson, MD, who scored big points in the latest Rivals rankings, earning the status of No. 5 player in the state and No. 30 nationally at his position in a competitive field.

THI: What was your reaction to the big offer from UNC?

ADAMS: "I think it's amazing. Growing up, I always watched UNC play."

THI: How did you receive the news of your offer, and what did coaches have to say about your standout camp performance?

ADAMS: "Coach Mack Brown offered me. It was a great experience. He said 'I don't like offering on the phone,' and then said 'I would like to offer you a scholarship.' Coach Jason Jones said he loved my performance."

THI: Describe the bond you were able to build with Jason Jones, and how did you like how the Tar Heels' cornerbacks' coach led you through the drills at the Showtime Camp?

ADAMS: "A great one. We connected really fast. He's an amazing coach. He knows what you need to improve on and tells you in a way you will understand and you can apply to the next rep."

THI: What all were you able to see during your time on campus, and what aspects especially stood out to you about the Carolina program?

ADAMS: "I saw the football (operations) building, the indoor facility, and Kenan Stadium. It was great. It's somewhere I could certainly envision myself playing. The other aspects I liked about the program were the academic requirements."

THI: What do you like about Hall of Famer Mack Brown as a coach on the field, but more importantly, as a person? Describe the bond you were able to build with him during the Showtime Camp.

ADAMS: "I love how straightforward he is as a coach and tells you the things you need to know as a player. He is very blunt. We formed a good connection."