Media Gets Quick Glimpse at Carolina's Practice

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina started spring practice Tuesday, and Wednesday was the Tar Heels’ second formal workout under new head coach Bill Belichick.

The NFL legend and six-time Super Bowl winner as a head coach met with the media before practice to field questions about his team. Afterward, the massive throng of reporters were given access to practice.

However, what was supposed to be a little more than 20 minutes was reduced to just 13 minutes before the media was asked to leave. Not much was seen in the period, but there were some items of interest.

*The players are not wearing numbers, which Belichick discussed in his presser. He doesn’t deem them necessary this time of year, which is about development and team.

*UNC has three scholarship quarterbacks on hand for the spring and a freshman coming in this summer. The three working right now are Purdue transfer Ryan Browne, true freshman and January enrollee Bryce Baker, and Max Johnson.

Johnson started UNC’s opener last season at Minnesota but was badly injured in the third quarter and lost for the season. Sources told THI multiple times during the fall that Johnson likely would never play again. But he is practicing but isn’t yet a full-go.

*Baker was the first one to go in some QB drills. That meant something in the Brown years, but it’s uncertain if it means anything under Belichick.

*From the vantage point of the media, it was too difficult to determine who the players were, so there won’t be any depth chart or even position grouping “rotation” notes.

*Media had a designated area to remain with much of the drills taking place too far away to even shoot with a zoom lens.

*Belichick spent most of the 13 minutes the media could watch talking with a recruit.

We would love to have more information, but this is about it for now.

Photos below by Jacob Turner: