CHAPEL HILL – It doesn’t seem that long ago when Patrice Rene made his college debut as a true freshman on a pretty big stage. North Carolina opened the 2016 season versus Georgia in Atlanta and Rene played a key role in the game’s outcome, getting flagged twice in a momentum-changing third quarter leading to a Tar Heels’ defeat. Perhaps they were bum calls, but that’s ancient history, and now as a senior, Rene is a different player. He’s a man now and has embraced a crucial role in helping the Tar Heels move forward in Mack Brown’s first season. Carolina won just five games over the last two years, so Rene and the other seniors have made fall camp this month personal. And for Rene, a cornerback from Ottawa, Canada, by way of Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA, that means leading. Talking it up. Inspiring his mates and teaching the younger Heels. Stumble upon a UNC practice these days, and you’re sure to hear Rene’s voice bellowing above the many other sounds. “Just trying to keep the guys motivated, keep the guys focused and locked in,” Rene said. “That’s my job, that’s my role being a leader of the defensive back unit. It’s something I try to do, be vocal, lead by example and set the tone every day at practice.”

Rene versus Virginia Tech last October. (Jenna Miller, THI)

Some of Rene-the-leader is a byproduct of being one of the oldest players on UNC’s defense as well as one of its most experienced. Leaders are usually born with it somewhere within. Most coaches will say they can’t force a kid to lead, they either have it or they don’t. Some that do possess the trait may need coaxing or to simply experience the process – struggles and triumphs - and come out as a needed voice. Is that so for Rene? “It’s a little bit of both,” he replied. “As a player myself, I’ve always considered myself a leader. Even when I came in as a freshman, I was out there trying to compete and go out there and set the tone for myself. “But as you get older you have more experience and a lot of freshmen come in and they look up to you and ask you questions, so they kind of lean on you for help.” Of course, a college kid yelling either at his peers or words of encouragement can only go so far. He needs to perform, too, and Rene’s done that at times in his career. He was inconsistent as a freshman and sophomore but started finding a higher level he maintained last fall.

Rene during fall camp. (THI)

In 764 snaps starting all 11 of UNC’s games, Rene was targeted 49 times with 19 of the passes completed for an average of 13.5 yards. He allowed no touchdown passes and the long reception he allowed went for 50 yards. He also picked off a pair of passes. For his last go-around in 2019, the 6-foot-2, 208 pounder is in the best frame of mind since arriving to Chapel Hill and is determined to get the program headed in the right direction again. He knows he can play the game. Now it’s a matter of satisfying the demands of a new coaching staff that has significantly elevated the standards within the program. “Mentality,” Rene said, when asked what area of his game has improved the most under the new staff. “Coach (Mack) Brown came in and the coaching staff he brought (in) has a whole different mentality of winning. Everything matters, just getting to that edge, making sure we compete each and every day, not settling for anything, not being mediocre. “Everything has to be perfect, everything has to be with a purpose. And I feel like once you have that mindset the sky’s the limit for you. You just push yourself to get better each and every day.” That message is repeated every day by Rene and the Tar Heels’ other leaders. He’s been through the grind, both the good and the bad of it, so his mates listen to him, too.

Patrice Rene Interview