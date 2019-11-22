Mercer Game Visitor's List
North Carolina closes home portion of its football schedule Saturday at Kenan Stadium, and with it mean the Tar Heels will be hosting prospects to take in the game day experience for their game ver...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news