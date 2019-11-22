News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-22 17:49:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Mercer Game Visitor's List

THI Staff
THI Staff

North Carolina closes home portion of its football schedule Saturday at Kenan Stadium, and with it mean the Tar Heels will be hosting prospects to take in the game day experience for their game ver...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}