Monday night offers North Carolina an opportunity to show it is indeed headed in the right direction, as Miami visits the Smith Center for a 7 PM tip.

UNC is coming off a 91-71 victory over Clemson at home that ended a three-game losing streak that resulted in players-only meetings and a Psychological tactic by Carolina Coach Hubert Davis in practice Friday.

The Heels recognize their backs are against the wall, and cannot afford to lose a game like this at home. So, there is the pressure of getting a win, and the challenge of facing a smallish team that pushes the ball and drives from any spot on the floor such as Miami.

UNC is 16-9 overall and 8-6 in the ACC. Miami, which has won four consecutive games, is 20-5 and 10-4.

Here a 5 Things To Watch For when UNC hosts Miami: