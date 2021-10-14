North Carolina will play its final contest of three consecutive home games Saturday afternoon against the Miami Hurricanes. This is a huge weekend for the Tar Heels from a recruiting standpoint according to head coach Mack Brown.

‘It’s so good to be able to have recruits '24s, '23s, '22s, and '21s on your campus," Brown said earlier this week. "We will have a huge group of recruits in this weekend. A whole lot of our commitments are coming in so this will be a great weekend for us to sit there and have it and be involved with it.

"Recruiting is going really well. They know we are headed in the right direction. In fact in some cases, when you struggle some they know that you need them more, so it encourages them and gets them more excited about coming in cause they think they might play early. And our players still do a tremendous job of recruiting.”

THI has confirmed many of the Tar Heels’ committed prospects and targets will be visiting Chapel Hill for this ACC matchup.

Here is a list of visitors that will be attending the game on Saturday night.

NOTE: The list is fluid and names will be added.