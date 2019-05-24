Tommy LaGarde, or Tom as he’s referred to by some people, was a blue-collar player for Dean Smith at North Carolina from 1973-77. He did a lot of dirty work for the Tar Heels on teams that featured more highly acclaimed players such as Phil Ford and Walter Davis. But LaGarde had skills, too.

LaGarde (6-foot-10, 220 pounds) earned second-team All-ACC and second-team All-American honors during his senior season in Chapel Hill and was twice an Academic All-American.

A native of Detroit, MI, LaGarde averaged 14.4 and 7.6 rebounds as a junior and 15.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game as a senior, though he was limited to just 20 games as a senior in 1977 because of a torn knee. That included missing UNC’s run to the national championship game.

In 102 games as a Tar Heel, LaGarde scored 1,007 points, grabbed 545 rebounds, handed out 82 assists and blocked 46 shots. In addition to that all-American selection, he won a gold medal in 1976 playing for the United States in the Olympics.

“The thing I look back on the most was how much fun it was,” LaGarde told the Raleigh News & Observer in 2016. “Playing at a Carolina I’m sure is very different than a lot of other schools, there was pressure to win, but it was still just a lot of fun.”