The worst kept secret in the history of recruiting was that the month of June would be a cattle call of visits when the NCAA lifted its dead period late last month. The anticipation was not made in haste. North Carolina ended up with seven scheduled officials for the month with another for August. There are also two more OV's in the works. Meanwhile, one of the top players in the 2022 class put the Tar Heels in a large group of finalists. Oh, let's not forget that Hubert Davis got a commitment from Will Shaver right off the bat during his trip to Chapel Hill.

In a nutshell, there is a lot going on in regards to North Carolina Basketball recruiting. Here is the latest on where things stand with the Tar Heels and some of their top prospects among the nation's rising seniors.