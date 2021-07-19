Middle Linebacker Lacks Experience, But Not Talent

CHAPEL HILL – Aside from Jeremiah Gemmel, the rest of North Carolina’s middle linebackers have played a combined 222 snaps at the college football level.

That is not a lot, and on paper could suggest the Tar Heels have some questions there heading into fall camp, which begins Aug. 5. But gauging what some other Heels and coaches have said about the five guys comprising the group, UNC is in pretty good shape.

It would have been six players, but Khadry Jackson transferred following spring practice.

Gemmel is the mainstay and leader of the defense. A starter the last two seasons, he has played 1,620 snaps and has 162 tackles in that span. He is the quarterback of the defense and understands what everyone else on that side of the ball is supposed to do from snap to snap. He is almost like a coach out there, too.

But after him, Eugene Asante is the next most experienced middle linebacker with 214 snaps in his career, including 156 last season, of which 63 came in the Orange Bowl versus Texas A&M. Cedric Gray was in for eight plays last fall.

Ra Ra Dillworth and Power Echols are true freshmen that enrolled in January. Dillworth was a 4-star prospect ranked the No. 99 overall player nationally in the class of 2021 and Echols was also a 4-star prospect rated the No. 155 overall player nationally in the class.

The group is largely inexperienced, but oh-so talented.

“All those guys are playing well,” Brown said. “We’re really pleased with Ra Ra and Power. They’re playing ahead of what they should be playing… They’re playing ahead of where we thought they’d (be) playing at this time.