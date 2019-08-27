Midweek Offensive Player Interviews & Notes
CHAPEL HILL – Perhaps Michael Carter summed up North Carolina’s disposition best Tuesday when answering a question about what’s taking place this Saturday.
The Tar Heels open the football season versus South Carolina in Charlotte, but with a new coaching staff and the Heels’ recent past something they’ve worked so hard to disconnect themselves from, they’re clearly fueled with mindset of newness and moving forward.
“We get to go out there and have fun, get to hang out with my friends on Saturday at a high level,” he said, pausing a couple of times but also wearing an ever-so-slight smile.
And with that, it’s quite clear the Tar Heels are just different. Focused but also relaxed, which wasn’t really the case this time a year ago when the team was preparing for the opener at California, which it lost en route to a 2-9 finish, which came on the heels of a 3-9 campaign in 2017.
They’re confident, at least as much as a team can be after winning five games the past two seasons and seeing their coach get fired. And they are looking forward to seeing how much they've grown over the last nine months.
Several important questions remain about Carolina’s offense as the opener nears, all of which was addressed during Tuesday evening’s media session at the Kenan Football Center.
A Few More Items
*Some people may have been surprised to see senior running back Antonio Williams’ name on the depth chart returning kickoffs, but he’s there along with Carter and Williams offered an explanation Tuesday for why that decision was made.
“Coach wanted to put us back there,” he said. “Mike’s an elusive guy, I’ve got a lot of experience at the off return spot so I think that had a lot to do with that.”
*The first two weeks of fall camp saw multiple combinations along the offensive line, not just getting guys reps but with o-line coach Stacy Searels simply trying to find a starting five that can get the job done and he's also comfortable with. They found it two weeks ago when Marcus McKethan was moved to starting right guard and senior Nick Polino slid over to center, a position he played a lot in the spring, but started at his usual guard spot when camp opened.
The groups appears settled now, and even though they haven’ve been a unit for all that long, solid chemistry has taken root, Polino says. It helps that McKethan (6-foot-7, 332 pounds) has corraled that spot solidiying the line.
“If anyone’s ever met Marcus, he’s a gargantuan human being,” Polino said. “he’s 6-7 and has got to be one of the biggest guards in college football. He’s a big, powerful guy. And my thing with Marcus is just making sure I’m talking to him on every play. He knows what he’s doing, but when there’s a certain look or something making sure he’s on the same page, because when he gets there and gets his hands on people, he can move them.”
*Polino played guard throughout his UNC career until this past spring, and it wasn’t until two weeks ago when he was cemented as the starting center. His rookie quarterback has seen plenty of growth from his much older teammate, especially since this quintet became an item.
“Nick’s come a long way since he moved to center,” Sam Howell said. “His snaps at first were a little inconsistent but I can’t even remember a bad one these past two days. He’s come a really long way. I’m really glad I have him right there to protect me.”
