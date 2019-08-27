(Player interviews with Sam Howell, Nick Polino, Michael Carter and Antonio Williams are below this report)





CHAPEL HILL – Perhaps Michael Carter summed up North Carolina’s disposition best Tuesday when answering a question about what’s taking place this Saturday.

The Tar Heels open the football season versus South Carolina in Charlotte, but with a new coaching staff and the Heels’ recent past something they’ve worked so hard to disconnect themselves from, they’re clearly fueled with mindset of newness and moving forward.

“We get to go out there and have fun, get to hang out with my friends on Saturday at a high level,” he said, pausing a couple of times but also wearing an ever-so-slight smile.

And with that, it’s quite clear the Tar Heels are just different. Focused but also relaxed, which wasn’t really the case this time a year ago when the team was preparing for the opener at California, which it lost en route to a 2-9 finish, which came on the heels of a 3-9 campaign in 2017.

They’re confident, at least as much as a team can be after winning five games the past two seasons and seeing their coach get fired. And they are looking forward to seeing how much they've grown over the last nine months.

Several important questions remain about Carolina’s offense as the opener nears, all of which was addressed during Tuesday evening’s media session at the Kenan Football Center.