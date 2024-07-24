Miikka Muurinen put the basketball world on notice last week at Peach Jam. The versatile 6-foot-10 forward from Finland was a huge part of Brad Beal Elite's run to the 16U title.

He was seventh in scoring at 17.8 points per game, and also averaged four rebounds. Muurinen hit 14 of 28 three-pointers, and shot a very impressive 70% from two-point range.

The native of Finland gave a foreshadowing of what was to come in his second game of the tournament against the Florida Rebels. He scored 33 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and blocked 4 shots. He turned heads with seven made three-pointers in ten attempts. A 6-foot-10 youngster with perimeter and shooting skills to go along with shot blocking ability doesn't come along every day.

He saved his second best game for the championship. Brad Beal Elite outlasted CP3 who came in as the favorite. Muurinen would have none of it. He went for a game high 21 points on just 11 shots. He made eight of them including four of his seven three-point tries. He also had a pair of blocked shots.

Toughness is not an issue either. This MVP type of performance came one day after leaving the semi-final game on a stretcher due to a hard foul on a fast break.

All of his impressive showings in North Augusta led to an offers from North Carolina, Kentucky, and Arkansas within days of Peach Jam's finale. The Tar Heels offer was announced Wednesday. Muurinen is currently back in Denmark.