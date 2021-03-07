TarHeelIllustrated - Miller's Moment Infused Heels To Huge Night

CHAPEL HILL – Walker Miller played two minutes in North Carolina’s 91-73 dismantling of Duke on Saturday night, but he may have made the game’s biggest play. With Duke corralling the opening tip on senior night, which is the only reason Miller was on the floor in the first place, courtesy of Carolina’s tradition of all seniors starting in their final home games, the Blue Devils made three passes before the ball ended up in freshman guard D.J. Steward’s hands. Steward, with UNC senior Andrew Platek checking him, got the ball on the right wing just in front of Carolina’s bench. He got a ball screen from Matthew Hurt and dribbled toward the top of the key when he darted down the middle of the lane. Miller, who is 6-foot-11 and was guarding seven-foot Duke forward Mark Williams, played off of him as the ball moved toward the middle of the court. And as Steward made the move toward the basket, Miller slid over, established position, and waited for the Blue Devils freshman to make contact. He did and the whistle blew: charging on Steward. Sixteen seconds into the game, Miller made a play for his team, one that caused an eruption from his teammates on the bench. And UNC Coach Roy Williams’ reaction was to pop up, extend his arms out in front clinching his fists yelling in celebration.

MIller's drawn charge 16 seconds into the game gave the Heels a major juice injection. (ACC Network/ESPN)

Miller’s play infused his teammates, setting the stage for Carolina’s romp. “When Walker Miller set that charge, that kind of set the tone for us and gave us a huge energy boost,” said freshman guard Kerwin Walton, who finished with 18 points. “And it convinced everybody that we can't have just one guy hustling and making big plays.” Twenty-six seconds after Miller’s big play, Garrison Brooks, who has started 104 more games than Miller in their UNC careers, knocked down a 16-foot jumper for the game’s first points, and the Tar Heels were off and running. “I thought that one of the greatest things was at the start of the game, starting seniors, and Walker Miller to take a charge on the first possession,” Williams said. “I've been after our guys all year long, I don't think we do anything close to what we want to do about taking the charge on the defensive end of the floor.” Miller did not score on the night. In fact, he didn’t even shoot, but he grabbed a rebound. And he made a play his teammates were happy to talk about after the contest. Each one that met with the media heaped praise on Miller, whose brother, Wes Miller, was on Carolina’s 2005 national championship team and is currently the head coach at UNC-Greensboro. Perhaps the most impressive comments came from Brooks, who came to UNC in the same class as Miller. Only that Brooks was highly recruited and has turned in a nice UNC career, starting for a team that was a one seed in the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and a year ago the Alabama native was second-team All-ACC.

Miller (22) and the other three seniors were honored before the game. (USA Today)