Adam Boone played two seasons at North Carolina. As a freshman, he was part of a Tar Heels’ team that reached the No. 1 ranking in the nation and as a sophomore he was on the worst team in the program’s history.

Boone was a backup point guard behind Ronald Curry during the 2000-01 season and had a leg up the following season. But the Tar Heels struggled for a variety of reasons and Boone ended up transferring back home to Minnesota after that season in which Carolina went 8-20 overall, including 4-12 in the ACC.

The Tar Heels had seniors Jason Capel and Kris Lang, but otherwise struggled finding consistent contributors under head coach Matt Doherty’s second season. Boone eventually won out over Melvin Scott and Brian Morrison as the starter. Scott would later win a national title in his senior season as a backup to Raymond Felton and Morrison transferred to UCLA where he played on that historic program’s losingest team since World War II.

Boone had some nice games as a Tar Heel and as a sophomore averaged 7.2 points and 3.2 assists per game. He shot 45.8 percent from the field, including 43 percent (34-for-79) from 3-point range. He also turned over the ball 2.6 times per contest.