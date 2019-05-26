During the four years Josh McGee was North Carolina’s primary placekicker, he experienced completely opposite ends of the football spectrum.

In McGee’s first two seasons in 1996 and 1997, the Tar Heels went a combined 21-3 and finished ranked among the nation’s top 10 teams both seasons. As a junior, and in the first season after Mack Brown left for Texas, UNC went 7-5 defeating San Diego State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

As a senior, Carolina plummeted nearly to the bottom of the ACC, finishing 3-8 with a series of embarrassing defeats.

Along the way, McGee, a native of Pearl, MS, turned in one of the best kicking careers in UNC history. He was 52-for-72 on field goals and 115-for-120 on extra points finishing his career with 271 points.