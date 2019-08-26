UNC Releases Depth Chart For South Carolina Game
North Carolina released its depth chart Monday morning for Saturday's game versus South Carolina in Charlotte and it contains few surprises.
Several players are listed more than one time, but of 66 spots noted, 13 are occupied by true freshmen. On multiple occasions, the word "OR" is listed next to a player's name, meaning he and the player noted next are essentially even.
Here is the depth chart with a few notes and quotes from Brown’s press conference Monday.
OFFENSE
Left Tackle
67 – Charlie Heck (6-8, 315, Sr.)
75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)
Left Guard
63 – Ed Montilus (6-3, 315, RS Fr.)
56 – Billy Ross (6-5, 315, Soph.)
Center
58 – Nick Polino (6-3, 305, Sr.)
68 – Brian Anderson (6-2, 3-2, Soph.)
Right Guard
73 – Marcus McKethan (6-7, 332, Soph.)
76 – William Barnes (6-4, 318, RS Fr.)
71 - Triston Miller (6-6, 289, Fr.)
Right Tackle
74 – Jordan Tucker (6-7, 335, Soph.)
72 – Asim Richard (6-5, 285, Fr.)
Tight End/Y
86 – Carl Tucker (6-2, 248, Sr.)
80 – Jake Bargas (6-4, 250, Sr.)
84 - Garrett Walston (6-4, 245, Jr.)
Quarterback
7 – Sam Howell (6-1, 225, Fr.)
10 - Jace Ruder (6-2, 225, RS Fr.)
Tailback
24 – Antonio Williams (5-11, 215 Sr.) OR
8 – Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)
25 – Javonte Williams (5-10, 215, Soph.)
Wide Receiver
2 – Dyami Brown (6-1, 195, Soph.)
14 - Emery Simmons (6-0, 190, Fr.)
11 – Roscoe Johnson (6-1, 200, Jr.)
Wide Receiver
5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)
4 - Toe Groves (5-11, 195, Jr.)
Wide Receiver
3 - Antoine Green (6-2, 210, Soph.)
1 - Khafre Brown (6-0, 180, Fr.) OR
15 - Beau Corrales (6-4, 210, Jr.)
DEFENSE
End
51 – Ray Vohasek (6-3, 280, Soph.) OR
56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
92 - Aaron Crawford (6-2, 290, Sr.)
52 – Jahlil Taylor (6-0, 300, RS Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
55 – Jason Strowbridge (6-5, 285, Sr.)
90 - Xach Gill (6-5, 290, Soph.)
Outside Lineabcker
12 - Tomon Fox (6-3, 260, Jr.)
14 - Jake Lawler (6-4, 245, Soph.)
Outside Linebacker
33 – Allen Cater (6-4, 260, Sr.)
42 – Tyrone Hopper (6-4, 255, Jr.)
Inside Linebacker
44 – Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 228, Soph.)
30 – Matthew Flint (6-0, 240, RS Fr.)
Middle Linebacker
21 – Chazz Surratt (6-3, 230, Jr.)
3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.)
7 – Jonathan Smith (6-0, 228, Sr.)
Cornerback
5 – Patrice Rene (6-2, 208, Sr.)
10 – Greg Ross (6-0, 188, Jr.)
Free Safety
1 – Myles Dorn (6-2, 205, Sr.)
13 – Don Chapman (5-11, 185, Fr.)
Strong Safety
11 – Myles Wolfolk (5-11, 205, Jr.)
16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.)
Cornerback
4 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, Soph.)
29 – Storm Duck (6-1, 200, FR.) OR
20 - Obi Egbuna (5-11, 171, Fr.)
Nickelback
16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.)
4 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, Soph.)
15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place-kicker
97 – Noah Ruggles (6-2, 185, Soph.)
95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)
Kickoff Specialist
90 – Michael Rubino (6-3, 215, Gr.)
Punter
91 – Ben Kiernan (6-0, 205, FR.)
95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)
Deep Snapper
61 – Drew Little (5-11, 225, Fr.)
Short Snapper
60 – Trevor Collins (6-2, 235, Jr.)
Holder
96 - Cooper Graham (6-1, 200, Soph.)
Kickoff Return
8 - Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)
24 - Antonio Williams (5-11, 215, Sr.)
Punt Return
5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)
9 – Corey Bell (5-9, 190, Sr.)