News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 08:29:22 -0500') }} football Edit

UNC Releases Depth Chart For South Carolina Game

Tenxcqjphftivnujtjcd
UNC released its depth chart Monday morning for Saturday's season opener versus South Carolina in Charlotte. (Jenna Miller, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

North Carolina released its depth chart Monday morning for Saturday's game versus South Carolina in Charlotte and it contains few surprises.

Several players are listed more than one time, but of 66 spots noted, 13 are occupied by true freshmen. On multiple occasions, the word "OR" is listed next to a player's name, meaning he and the player noted next are essentially even.

Here is the depth chart with a few notes and quotes from Brown’s press conference Monday.


OFFENSE

Left Tackle

67 – Charlie Heck (6-8, 315, Sr.)

75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)


Left Guard

63 – Ed Montilus (6-3, 315, RS Fr.)

56 – Billy Ross (6-5, 315, Soph.)


Center

58 – Nick Polino (6-3, 305, Sr.)

68 – Brian Anderson (6-2, 3-2, Soph.)


Right Guard

73 – Marcus McKethan (6-7, 332, Soph.)

76 – William Barnes (6-4, 318, RS Fr.)

71 - Triston Miller (6-6, 289, Fr.)


Right Tackle

74 – Jordan Tucker (6-7, 335, Soph.)

72 – Asim Richard (6-5, 285, Fr.)


Tight End/Y

86 – Carl Tucker (6-2, 248, Sr.)

80 – Jake Bargas (6-4, 250, Sr.)

84 - Garrett Walston (6-4, 245, Jr.)


Quarterback

7 – Sam Howell (6-1, 225, Fr.)

10 - Jace Ruder (6-2, 225, RS Fr.)


Tailback

24 – Antonio Williams (5-11, 215 Sr.) OR

8 – Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)

25 – Javonte Williams (5-10, 215, Soph.)


Wide Receiver

2 – Dyami Brown (6-1, 195, Soph.)

14 - Emery Simmons (6-0, 190, Fr.)

11 – Roscoe Johnson (6-1, 200, Jr.)


Wide Receiver

5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)

4 - Toe Groves (5-11, 195, Jr.)


Wide Receiver

3 - Antoine Green (6-2, 210, Soph.)

1 - Khafre Brown (6-0, 180, Fr.) OR

15 - Beau Corrales (6-4, 210, Jr.)


DEFENSE

End

51 – Ray Vohasek (6-3, 280, Soph.) OR

56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.)


Defensive Tackle

92 - Aaron Crawford (6-2, 290, Sr.)

52 – Jahlil Taylor (6-0, 300, RS Fr.)


Defensive Tackle

55 – Jason Strowbridge (6-5, 285, Sr.)

90 - Xach Gill (6-5, 290, Soph.)


Outside Lineabcker

12 - Tomon Fox (6-3, 260, Jr.)

14 - Jake Lawler (6-4, 245, Soph.)


Outside Linebacker

33 – Allen Cater (6-4, 260, Sr.)

42 – Tyrone Hopper (6-4, 255, Jr.)


Inside Linebacker

44 – Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 228, Soph.)

30 – Matthew Flint (6-0, 240, RS Fr.)


Middle Linebacker

21 – Chazz Surratt (6-3, 230, Jr.)

3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.)

7 – Jonathan Smith (6-0, 228, Sr.)


Cornerback

5 – Patrice Rene (6-2, 208, Sr.)

10 – Greg Ross (6-0, 188, Jr.)


Free Safety

1 – Myles Dorn (6-2, 205, Sr.)

13 – Don Chapman (5-11, 185, Fr.)


Strong Safety

11 – Myles Wolfolk (5-11, 205, Jr.)

16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.)


Cornerback

4 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, Soph.)

29 – Storm Duck (6-1, 200, FR.) OR

20 - Obi Egbuna (5-11, 171, Fr.)


Nickelback

16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.)

4 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, Soph.)

15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)


SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-kicker

97 – Noah Ruggles (6-2, 185, Soph.)

95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)


Kickoff Specialist

90 – Michael Rubino (6-3, 215, Gr.)


Punter

91 – Ben Kiernan (6-0, 205, FR.)

95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)


Deep Snapper

61 – Drew Little (5-11, 225, Fr.)


Short Snapper

60 – Trevor Collins (6-2, 235, Jr.)


Holder

96 - Cooper Graham (6-1, 200, Soph.)


Kickoff Return

8 - Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)

24 - Antonio Williams (5-11, 215, Sr.)


Punt Return

5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)

9 – Corey Bell (5-9, 190, Sr.)




trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}