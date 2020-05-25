News More News
football

Monday Musings: Big-Time Respect For Patrice Rene

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

In this edition of the Monday Musings, AJ discusses Tar Heel football player Patrice Rene, whom he’s covered for four years and respects a great deal.

Rene has been through a lot in the last eight months: Torn ACL ending his season in the second game last fall; stranded in Canada during the pandemic before getting a waiver to return to Chapel Hill and continue rehabbing; and the death of his uncle due to COVID-19.

AJ has high praise for Rene and lays it out here in this latest Musings.

