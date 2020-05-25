In this edition of the Monday Musings, AJ discusses Tar Heel football player Patrice Rene, whom he’s covered for four years and respects a great deal.

Rene has been through a lot in the last eight months: Torn ACL ending his season in the second game last fall; stranded in Canada during the pandemic before getting a waiver to return to Chapel Hill and continue rehabbing; and the death of his uncle due to COVID-19.

AJ has high praise for Rene and lays it out here in this latest Musings.