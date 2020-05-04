THI Publisher Andrew Jones is back this week for another edition of “Monday Musings” and this time AJ hits on the fact that North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams will have options when he turns to the bench during games next season, something that wasn’t so much this case this past season.

As the Tar Heels slumped to a once-unthinkable 14-19 campaign, Williams had very few options on the bench when players on the court were not performing well. His frustration in games because of this was quite obvious at times, but UNC will have much more talent next season giving Williams the options that didn’t exist this past winter.

AJ addresses this and offers some examples from some of UNC’s NCAA championship teams in how most had tremendous depth and plenty of options.

*Film edits by Jacob Turner